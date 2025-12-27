Woman’s Mom Can’t Be Trusted And Eventually Fakes A Heart Attack, So Her Daughter Refuses To Call 911 And Leaves Her To Suffer The Consequences

What would you do if a family member constantly pretended that had a medical problem, but you knew they were just faking it for attention?

Would you humor them and call 911, or would you ignore the situation?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation with her mother, and she refused to call 911. Now, she wondering if that was the wrong decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not calling an ambulance for my mother? My (20f) mother (55f) is a narcissist. It’s become worse as I’ve gotten older, but basically, she has to make everything about herself always. She’s always twisting someone else’s problems to make it about her or lying about the dumbest stuff to gain attention or screaming and fake crying when someone says she’s in the wrong. She’s a complete attention seeker, and I’m convinced she has a personally disorder.

But her mother is convinced she has other medical problems.

Recently, she’s taken to faking medical issues or illness to get attention. She’s done this before like faking a gluten allergy despite still eating gluten with no problems, or pretending to have the most obviously fake panic attack when being called out for her nonsense. Now, it seems, that isn’t enough, and for the past few weeks, she’s been talking about being diagnosed with heart disease.

There was an argument at dinner.

Today we had dinner and my brother (25m) told us that he wanted to marry his girlfriend (just said it casually, not like he actually proposed yet or anything). Mom doesn’t like brother’s girlfriend ever since they started dating (even though she’s only meet her a handful of times), and decided to get into a screaming-match about it with my brother. He wasn’t having any of it, and just got up and walked out of the room. I went with him because, jokes on me if I’m going to stay with her when she’s like that.

Their mother’s next move was pretty extreme.

Well, she then ‘fainted’, making pain-noises, while writhing on the ground. I think she was trying to imitate a seizure while conscious? IDK but she looked like a fish flopping around crazily. My brother and I just stared at her, as it honestly looked like an adult throwing a tantrum. She told us she was having a heart attack and to call 911. When neither of us did, she screamed that we were selfish children letting her die.

She was definitely faking.

We didn’t end up leaving then, but we did stay to see what she’d do. After neither of us really reacted for a few minutes, she got up, totally fine, but was mad at us for not helping her and started screaming again about how we’re abusing her. Then brother and I left for real, and went to his girlfriend’s house. That’s where I am now.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve called 911.

Apparently she posted on Facebook about how she survived her heart attack, while berating my brother and me for not caring about her and being emotionally abusive. My aunt (not actually my aunt but mom’s best friend), messaged me and my brother about it and I told her what happened. She said I should have just called 911 anyway because it wasn’t my place to say and they could have determined if she was really fine or not, but I’m so sick of her lying nonsense and I’m not wasting 911’s time on this. So AITA because I didn’t call them?

Calling 911 would’ve been a waste of time for 911. She did the right thing. Her mom needs therapy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her mother needs serious help but not an ambulance.

