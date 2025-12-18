Woman’s Parents Bought A House For Her Family To Live In, But She Wants To Move Into A Bigger House

Imagine being so blessed that your parents buy a house for your family to live in. We’re talking no mortgage and no rent payments.

I think that sounds like a dream!

But the woman in this story would rather pay a mortgage than live in the duplex her parents bought for her and her sister.

Let’s read the whole story to find out why she wants to move out.

Parents bought me a house, but I want to move out My parents bought a duplex for me (F30) and my sister to live. Both of us are married. (Btw it’s very common where I am from, that the parents built or buy a house for their children). My relationship with my sister is not good, as she is a very toxic, jealous and negative person. Our houses are basically touching one another, and there is no privacy at all.

There are other problems with the house than just the fact that her sister lives next door.

In addition to that, the house is very small and it became very uncomfortable and inconvenient for a family of 4. We don’t have enough space to store our things, the children’s bedrooms have no space to put a bookshelf for their school books etc. Me and my husband have weighted everything, and decided that we would like to move to a bigger house. (This means that they will have to rent our house).

Her parents don’t want her to move out.

My parents are very negative and they disapprove the idea. They get offended when we mention that the house is small and inconvenient for a family, and they also don’t like the fact that they built this house for their daughter, and some strangers will live in it. They also say that the tenants will not take care of the house like we are, and they might be noisy or problematic and cause problems to my sister.

She does appreciate what her family has done for her.

I truly appreciate that I had a house to live with out paying rent, and I’ve told them many times. But as our family grew bigger and our needs are changing, we really would like a bigger and more practical space. But they are making me feel that I don’t appreciate what they’ve done for me and basically that I am greedy for wanting to live to a bigger house.

She wouldn’t ask her parents for help buying a house.

I would like to clarify that me and my husband will get a loan to buy a new house, we haven’t asked anything from my parents. At this point I feel trapped that because my parents provided a roof for me, that I can’t make decisions for my family’s future. So, AITAH for wanting to move to a bigger house?

Wow! A rent free place to live. That sounds amazing. She really is lucky, but I understand wanting a house big enough for your family.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

Everyone thinks she should move out.

Part of being an adult is getting to decide where you live.

