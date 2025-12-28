Woman’s Roommate Keeps Borrowing Her Things Without Asking, So She Gets A Lock For Her Bedroom Door

Imagine moving in with a roommate. Would you mind if they borrowed your things without asking? We’re talking things like clothing, skincare and electronics.

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and it really bothers her, especially since she told her roommate she doesn’t want to share her personal things.

AITA for locking my bedroom door after my roommate kept going to my stuff even after I asked her not to do that? I F27 share an apt with my roomie, “Jaska” F25. When we moved in together, I made it very clear that I’m private about my personal things like journals, gadgets, especially my SKINCARE. She agreed and said she was the same. expect she isn’t!!!

Last few months, things started happening: My makeup would be moved around My chargers kept disappearing She even borrowed the dress my mom gave before she passed and put it back in my closet with wrinkles and a man’s perfume smell. 😡😡 My skincare was used way way way faster than I could ever used it.

I confronted her kind and nicely and at first. She denied everything.. Then I caught her literally in my room when she thought I was at work. She laughed at me and said “Girl, chill, we’re roomies… it’s shared stuff” I said no it is not!

After that, I bought a simple lock for my bedroom and started locking whenever I am not inside. She blew up at me saying I was destroying the trust in our home and treating her like a thief.. Told her. “If you want trust, stop going through my things.” Now she’s been this passive aggressive ever since, and one mutual friend said I OVERREACTED cause it’s just girls stuff…. AITA?

