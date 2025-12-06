Woman’s Stepdaughter Complains About Not Being The Golden Child, So She Points Out That The Difference Is Really Because The Kids Have Different Moms

Imagine growing up in a blended family where all the siblings have the same dad but there are three different moms. Would you be jealous of your other siblings if their moms spoiled them more than yours did?

In this story, one young woman took to social media to complain about her half siblings, all of them, being the golden child. When her stepmother saw the post, she decided to comment with the truth.

Now, she’s wondering if that was the right thing to do or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my adult stepdaughter that her siblings weren’t the “golden child” they just had different moms and ages? I (34F) was scrolling facebook the other day when I came across a post by one of my stepdaughters who we’ll call M (20F) talking about how difficult it is growing up with siblings that are the golden child and how hard it was not getting what they got and getting punished for things that no one else was. Her siblings H (16F) D (12M) B (10M) both have different moms. Their dad is (42M) B and D are my sons and H is from a another women who is not Ms mom. H spent most of her time at our house during the week and weekends because of her moms work schedule when she was younger and couldn’t stay home alone. B and D obviously live with us. M was only with us every weekend because her mother moved across the county and the courts wouldn’t award him fully custody and the distance made any kind of true 50/50 impractical for everyone involved

She wanted to be babied like her younger siblings.

She has always resented her siblings for spending more time with their dad and has always been the type to compare what everyone has and to want to constantly be babied (ie would still ask her dad to tie her shoes and claim she couldnt do it at 11yrs or say that she couldnt cook a ramen packet at 14 or complain at 15-16 that that her younger siblings would get help making breakfast if needed and she didnt). We always believed in our household on having children do age appropriate tasks and punishments and she would get very upset when we didnt give in to her wanting to be babied or be treated the exact same way as children 4-10 years younger than her. We tried asking her mom to get her into therapy several times and even offered to find some way to make our schedules work to take her ourselves but this was always refused.

Here are some examples of the things she complained about.

She was commiserating in her comments with other people who were actually abused as children and cited several instances where her siblings were the “golden child” which she refers to all 3 of her siblings as. Things that she cited: Her sister having more toys than her (H’s mom bought these, their dad always bought them the exact same amount of stuff) H getting to carve pumpkins and she didnt (Husband is allergic to pumpkins H carved pumpkins with her mom) Her getting grounded for a day for hitting while her sister didnt (I remember this one because she held onto it for a while, She was 8 at the time I think and her sister had just turned 4 and she left a mark on her)

The list continues…

D and B having nicer stuff than her (evrything nice we ever bought for her to this day gets ruined because she doesn’t take care of her stuff, the boys have had taking care of their possessions instilled in them since birth bc thats how I was raised and we refused to replace things that are supposed to last years within months just because the other kids have them and kept up with them) D and B going on family vacations with us (her mom wouldn’t let us take her out of state) H always having the newest tablet/phone (again her mom buys these things) And other stuff around that nature.

It’s not like they don’t pay for anything for her.

Granted her mom has 2 other kids besides M and Idk how she treated them but her whole post revolved mostly around her grievances with her siblings and out household. Her dad always bought all the kids the same amount/type of thing when it came to our household. We currently pay for her college.

She commented with the truth.

So I commented on the post that we always bought them the same stuff for our household and that her sister isnt the golden child for having a mom who spoiled her and her brothers aren’t golden children for having parents that stayed together or for being treated as their age while she was also expected to act her age. She deleted my comment and later texted me that I embarrassed her and “I don’t know what its like to be her and to watch her siblings do all the things she wanted to do”. In more or less words I told her that I understand it sucks that your mom didn’t do as much as you wished she did but her siblings arent the “golden child” they just have different moms and we expected everyone to act their age. That i wasnt going to treat a 9 year old like a baby because they feel like its ‘not fair’ to have to act their age and that we love her but shes an adult now and she needs to get over her resentment or go to therapy not post harmful things about our family on the internet. Now she says shes going to go low contact with me and her dad for not ensuring her childhood was as fair as her siblings. So AITA? I feel like I was just being real with her but maybe I was too harsh.

It might’ve been better just to keep scrolling, but if she’s going to go low contact, maybe she should pay for her own college tuition.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to have a heart to heart with her stepdaughter.

A stepmom offers some advice.

Another person thinks her stepdaughter needed that extra attention.

She was really insensitive to her stepdaughter.

Equal doesn’t always feel fair.

