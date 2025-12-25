Young Driver Can’t See The Movie She Wants Because Her Friends Don’t Have Their IDs, And She’s Fed Up With How Immature And Unreliable They Are

Being carded is no fun but it is part of being young. However, sometimes not having I.D. comes with bigger complications.

See how these affected this person’s friendships.

AITA for being mad at my friends because we couldn’t see a movie? I have a friend group consisting of 3 others. Since you have to be 17 to see R rated movies, I’ve been more than happy to go see any movie I want to see. My friends have a bit of a maturity issue. None of them have ever had a job. Only 2 of them has a license. The rest have to bring their birth certificates to the movies to see R rated movies.

So they take advantage of her.

Since they don’t have a job and I do, often times, I’m paying for their ticket, and they’ll “pay me back.” It’s so annoying. Recently there was a movie that was out that I really wanted to see. My friends agreed that we should all go. They told me they would get their stuff together so we can see it. Come to find out, one of them forgot his license as he was driving and didn’t turn around. The other had zero form of government ID whatsoever. So obviously; they wouldn’t let all of us in to see the movie. Since the other guys couldn’t come in, the only one who could decided he didn’t want to see it.

This was the last straw.

I was mad as hell. We’re literally all adults. We should all be able to do something as simple as seeing a movie. I know it sounds like I’m overreacting, but I’ve had it with their immaturity. They never have enough money to hang out; we keep getting rejected from stuff because they don’t have IDs and I keep getting humiliated because I’m made to feel like a child each time I’m around them. I started arguing with them because i was so fed up with this. They argued back saying it just is what it is and it’s not that serious.

Unfortunately, they won’t see eye to eye.

I told them they need to get a job and get some IDs and stop acting like 14 year olds. They told me “Not everyone has a job like you…” At that moment I lost all respect I had for these people. They decided they were going to Chipotle and asked me if I wanted to go. I said no. I literally walked away and walked off from them. I was so annoyed. They then called me later to tell me I was being a jerk. AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

I love going to the movies alone!

Nothing wrong with growing apart.

Definitely the wrong way to deal with it.

It’s probably cheaper food. Maybe they just shared an appetizer.

I have one of these for my province in Canada. But they weren’t available until well after I was of age.

It’s good to move on, but be polite about it.

