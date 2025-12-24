Young Man Is Upset That His Mom Bought Him Knockoff Shirts, So He Refuses To Wear Them

Would you wear clothing that was a fake version of an expensive brand?

In this story, one young man is upset that his mom bought him some fake brand name clothes thinking they were the real deal. He doesn’t want to wear them.

Keep reading to see if you agree with his decision.

AITA for Scolding My Mom for Buying Me Fake Clothes? My mom used to buy me clothes and I told her to stop because as a skinny guy she would buy me XL pink expensive branded clothes and would get upset when I refuse to wear them. Here is where I might be a jerk. She bought 3 fake Armani shirts for $30 each and was going to buy the shoes but she didn’t know my size from some random street seller that approached her. I checked the label and Armani wasn’t even spelled correctly.

He called his mom out on getting scammed.

I’ve tried telling her nicely before but I was so upset that she wasted so much money on a scam that I told her how many times do I have to tell her to stop buying me clothes. How could she think a random person on the street was selling real Armani? She said maybe he stole it that’s why it’s cheaper. I checked online and it cost $60 at most for a shirt.

His sister thinks he’s overreacting.

My sister got involved and told me why can’t I be thankful. My mom was nice enough to buy me new clothes. She called me ungrateful and a brat. I just can’t wear it. Anytime I see the 3 shirt I get upset how she wasted $90 on fake shirts. So AITA for scolding my mom?

He shouldn’t feel like he has to wear the shirts. His mom meant well, but it would be better if she listened to him and stopped buying him clothes he doesn’t want.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

