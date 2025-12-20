Young Woman’s Mom Is Dating A Married Man, But She Doesn’t Want Him To Follow Through On Leaving His Wife For Her Mom

Imagine growing up with a mom who has a constant string of boyfriends but no long lasting relationships. If she were dating a married man, would you want their relationship to end, or would you hope he would leave his wife for your mom?

The young woman in this story is in this situation, and she just wants the drama to stop. She’s wondering if it’s bad that she’s not hoping the man her mom is dating will actually move in with them.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA if I tell my mom’s boyfriend he can’t move in? I (20F) live with my mom (60F) and my cousin (23M). My mom has never had the best luck with men. She’s been married five times and engaged once. Me and my two older brothers all have different dads. She’s been seeing this guy for about four years.

He’s been lying to her.

The problem is, she’s the side piece. He’s been saying for over three years that he’ll leave his wife, but it hasn’t happened. All I know about his wife is that she has a bunch of cats and smokes.

She doesn’t want him to actually leave his wife.

Here’s the issue: apparently he’s going to Spain this Saturday for 10 days, and when he comes back, he’s supposedly going to start selling his stuff so he can move in with us. I don’t want him to move in. I know that might sound selfish, but I’m honestly tired of random men moving in and out of our house. My mom is too old for this kind of drama, and I just want a semi-normal life.

It’s possible he’s lying and he won’t actually move in with them. If he does, it’s not her problem to solve. The best thing she could do is to try to move out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not up to her.

I’m pretty sure she lives with her mom and not the other way around.

If she talks to her mom, she needs to be open minded.

This is probably the best solution.

If you want to control who lives with you, get your own place.

