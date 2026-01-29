47-Year-Old Woman Found Out She Has Alzheimer’s Disease And Is Discussing How She’s Dealing With It

Alzheimer’s is terrible disease and anyone who’s ever had a family member or a friend diagnosed with it knows how hard it is for everyone involved.

A woman named Staci who is only 47-years-old posted a video on TikTok with her mom and talked about how she learned she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and how she lives with the disease.

Staci told viewers, “I just want to talk about how I was diagnosed. I get this question so often. I was having word-finding issues, like I was saying the wrong word for a certain word. So I would say, like, ‘move the open the carpet’ instead of ‘open the curtain.'”

She continued, “It was just really every once in a while, but I was also having, you know, tip of the tongue where I couldn’t remember words that I wanted to say, all throughout the day. And just some short-term memory loss.”

Staci then told viewers, “When I did the blood biomarker test, my P-tau181, and P-tau217, came back high, which is indicative of symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. And then I went in for an amyloid PET scan, which also came back positive with widespread amyloid plaques in my brain, and that’s how I was diagnosed.”

She added, Although I was scared and I always thought, ‘Oh, I maybe have Alzheimer’s,’ I didn’t really think I had it. I really thought it was having, like, perimenopause or something.”

Staci then said, “And I was really shocked and devastated and worried that, you know, I have a 2-year-old, I would only have four years left with him, not all of that even cognitively there. So I’m really scared about that.”

