A Couple Agreed To Host An Adults-Only New Year’s Eve Party, But Then Hubby Husband Told Friends Their Kids Were Welcome Anyway

AITAH for telling my husband’s friends that their kids are not welcome to our New Years Eve party My husband (33m) and I (29F) have been married for a few years and we have a 3 year old son. We have married friends (these were his friends from college – all of whom are now married with kids). They have had this tradition that every year a couple will host the New Year’s Eve party (so every year a different couple will host). This year is our turn to host. The thing about this party is that it is a typical party with loud music, alcohol, smoking and green. I do not believe that kids should be allowed at such events hence I’ve never brought my child to any of these parties and I’ve informed them that kids are not allowed at this party.

Fair.

However, despite my clear communication back in July that this year’s party would be adults-only, my husband took it upon himself to send out official invitations that contradicted our agreement by saying that “while kids are not allowed, they are still welcome.” This blindsided me completely. I felt frustrated and unappreciated because he didn’t discuss this change with me beforehand. When I sent out a reminder yesterday clarifying that kids are not allowed, the backlash was immediate.

Oh dear.

Friends started messaging me, expressing outrage over what they felt was a break in tradition. Some even accused me of being unwelcoming and dismissive of their family values. I can understand that they may feel hurt, but my priority is creating a safe and enjoyable environment for adults, especially considering how chaotic the last party was when kids were present.🎁 My husband has been defending them, insisting that we can’t force people to leave their children behind to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Why not?

But that’s exactly my point — I’ve decided that our son will be with his granny during the party because I believe he shouldn’t be in an environment filled with loud music and potential hazards. It’s a necessary sacrifice to maintain the tradition we’re hosting. In my view, it should’ve been respected that I wanted to make this party a different experience. I feel caught in the middle of my friends’ expectations and my husband’s willingness to accommodate them — and it’s exhausting.

Sure sounds it.

I’m stressed about having my home potentially damaged again and overwhelmed by the thought of managing a party with kids running around. So, AITAH for insisting on a no-kids policy for our NYE party despite the backlash, especially since I communicated this clearly months ago?

Now she’s turning to Reddit to ask whether holding firm to a clearly stated boundary makes her unreasonable…or the only one planning responsibly.

Most people are on OP’s side, but not the husband’s.

He’s really the one that screwed up.

However, no one is really 100% innocent in this situation.

If the party requires a babysitter for everyone (including the host) it probably wasn’t meant to be kid-friendly in the first place.

