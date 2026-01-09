Neighbor Won’t Keep Her Dogs Off A Homeowner’s Property, So He Told Her To Take Care Of Them Or He’ll Call The Police

Does it make your blood boil when people aren’t responsible dog owners?

I know I sure feel that way!

If so, this story is gonna elevate your blood pressure…

Check out what this person had to say and see if you think they’re being a jerk to their neighbor who doesn’t control her pets.

AITA for telling my neighbors I don’t want their dogs on my property? “In my neighborhood, there is a family who has two dogs who are notorious for hanging out in the road and never actually being at their own house. There have been many circumstances where somebody in our neighborhood Facebook group has asked that the family keeps their dogs out of the road.

Hmmm…

The response is usually, “well they’re dogs. Whenever I let them out they just run. There’s nothing I can do.” My personal experience has been this: they are very nice and sweet dogs. However, they dump in my yard, whiz on my things, they jump all over my wife while she’s holding our baby, and they hang out in the road in front of my house.

This is pretty annoying…

People drive by honking at them all day long. We live close to the street and the honking wakes our baby up sometimes. Anyways, I contacted the owner of the dogs and I asked that they keep the dogs out of my yard and off of the road in front of my house. I’ve actually asked her several times. I told her that if she can’t control her dogs that there is a sect of the local police department that would love to offer their services. I gave her the reasons why, and she lost it.

That didn’t go over very well.

She gave me a lecture about how dogs need space to roam and that it’s cruel of me to try to deny them of a place that they love to play. AITA for not wanting to have to deal with this lady’s dogs on my property?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual had a lot to say.

It’s always a bummer when people aren’t responsible pet owners.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.