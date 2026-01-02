A Homeowner’s Property Backs Up To A Walking Path On A River, But They’re Tired Of People Cutting Through Their Property

I don’t know who the person is who wrote this story, but I can sympathize with their frustration…

AITA for asking people to stop cutting through my property? “I’m quite lucky to have found a wonderful home in a very private lot that backs up to a river. On one side of me is a subdivision and the other is a very nice park. Behind my house I own a bit over an acre on the river, with a relatively small public easement so people can walk along the river. For many years the people in the subdivision have used my driveway to streamline their access to the park, or to the river. At first it annoyed me that people were letting their dogs off leash in my backyard and not sticking to the easement, but I got over that. I mean, dogs are great. Our dog was aggressive, so it annoyed me to see her frustrated, but she’s since passed away.

If he had humbly asked in the first place, or even in this moment, instead if a “let me tell you, Sonny” I may have agreed to let him cut through. Still, I do feel bad. We bought this “forever” home to provide some privacy, unfortunately there are people essentially in our backyard constantly making noise and then people cutting through the front down our 200′ long private driveway, with full visibility into our home. I know I’m the ******* for complaining for such amazing privilege, but AITA for requesting people not trespassing on ALL of my property and just stick to some?”

