January 11, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Mom Stole Promotional “Wicked” Displays From A Target Store And People Are Wondering How She Hasn’t Been Caught

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a target store

TikTok/@bratnezaa

A mother’s love knows no bounds…

And this mom proved it!

A TikTokker named Vanessa filmed her mom stealing Wicked promotional materials from a Target store and viewers had a lot to say about it.

woman in a target store

TikTok/@bratnezaa

The video shows Vanessa’s mom in a Target store and she grabbed Wicked cardboard promotional materials from the store, put them in her cart, and left the store with them.

The TikTokker’s mom then loaded the materials into her car in the parking lot.

woman with a shopping cart

TikTok/@bratnezaa

On the video’s text overlay, Vanessa wrote, “I told my mom I wanted these Wicked posters for Christmas, so she took them.”

And in the caption, she wrote, “LOL, I love my mom.”

wicked cardboard cut outs

TikTok/@bratnezaa

Here’s the video.

@bratnezaa

lol i LOVE my mom 😂💕💕@arianagrande @Misty S @Cynthia Erivo @Wicked: For Good #wickedforgoodmovie #arianagrande #arianagrandewicked #glinda #arianagrandetour

♬ son original – out of context hannah montana

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person has a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.56.52 AM A Mom Stole Promotional Wicked Displays From A Target Store And People Are Wondering How She Hasnt Been Caught

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.57.08 AM A Mom Stole Promotional Wicked Displays From A Target Store And People Are Wondering How She Hasnt Been Caught

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.57.31 AM A Mom Stole Promotional Wicked Displays From A Target Store And People Are Wondering How She Hasnt Been Caught

Does anyone else think this was pretty rude?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter