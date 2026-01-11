A Mom Stole Promotional “Wicked” Displays From A Target Store And People Are Wondering How She Hasn’t Been Caught

A mother’s love knows no bounds…

And this mom proved it!

A TikTokker named Vanessa filmed her mom stealing Wicked promotional materials from a Target store and viewers had a lot to say about it.

The video shows Vanessa’s mom in a Target store and she grabbed Wicked cardboard promotional materials from the store, put them in her cart, and left the store with them.

The TikTokker’s mom then loaded the materials into her car in the parking lot.

On the video’s text overlay, Vanessa wrote, “I told my mom I wanted these Wicked posters for Christmas, so she took them.”

And in the caption, she wrote, “LOL, I love my mom.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person has a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

Does anyone else think this was pretty rude?

