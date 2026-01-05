Young Daughter Got Scared By A Neighbor’s Frog Statue, So This Homeowner Complained To Their HOA And They Made The Neighbor Take It Down

Well, this is…weird!

But what else do you expect from neighbors who can’t get along?

Read on and see why this woman was offended…by a frog statue…

AITA For Going To The HOA to Force My Neighbor to Take Her Frog Statuette Down? “Recently I (35F), my husband (34M), and my daughter (6F) started to walk because of the Covid pandemic. We’ve been doing the same route every day. It is about 2 miles and there aren’t a lot of cars, so it is a really good route.

Well, this is weird…

Recently one of our neighbors put up a frog statuette up for display outside their house. I find it really creepy and so does my husband. My daughter doesn’t like it. She is absolutely terrified of it. Now she refuses to go on walks. Earlier today I went to the house to ask them to move the statuette so it is no longer on display. I knocked on the door and a middle aged man, maybe 55, opened the door. I told him the situation.

Ummm, no.

He seemed sympathetic, but he said that he and his wife really like the display, so they won’t be taking down that statuette. After that I talked to my next door neighbor. He is the vice president of the HOA so I was wondering if he could force them to take the statuette down. He said that the statuette might be a violation of the HOA bylaws.

Oh, boy…

He went to look at it and sure enough it is. Now they’re being forced to take down the statuette and are being fined for violating the bylaws. My husband says that I took it too far. I see it differently. The statuette is destroying the aesthetics of the neighborhood and is scaring the children. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s definitely wrong.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

Great, now people are offended by frog statues…

What’s next…?

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.