A New Manager Was Appointed To The Team, And He Started Taking Full Credit For All Of Their Work

When you work hard and do a good job, you deserve to be recognized for your accomplishments.

What would you do if a new manager came in and started taking credit for all the work you and your team had always been doing?

That is what happened to the team in this story, so several people have quit, and this person is looking for a new job.

Leadership lets one team take credit while the people doing the work get ignored I work in marketing at a software company and the last few months have honestly drained whatever motivation I had left.

My team has been here for years. We built the organic growth from zero. Did the market research. Fixed the funnels. Brought in steady leads. Slow, unglamorous, real work.

Then someone from another team joined about 6 months ago. Since then, he’s been showcasing our numbers as his wins.

Same data we’ve been reporting forever, just repackaged. Same insights, same ideas, different name on the slide. Leadership sees the decks and nods along like this is some new success story.

We raised it. Quietly. Professionally. Nothing changed.

HR didn’t act. The CEO didn’t want to get involved. The COO said she needs ‘2-3 months to sort it out’ while the behavior keeps happening week after week. Meanwhile:

No appreciation for our team

No rewards for actual results

Marketing budget constantly denied

But we’re still told to make presentations so others can show them outside

The culture has turned toxic. In the last 15 days alone, 7 people have left. Not because they’re lazy or disloyal, but because being invisible wears you down.

What hurts most is what this does to your head. My confidence drops a little more every day. I catch myself questioning work I know is solid. Some days I want to quit on the spot.

But i can’t. I’ve got a family to feed and responsibilities that don’t pause just because work is broken. I’m applying elsewhere. I know it takes time. Recruiters disappear. Interviews drag.

In the meantime you still have to show up, keep delivering, and watch someone else take credit for it. I’m just exhausted now. Not dramatic tired… The quiet kind where you still do your job, but something inside you feels permanently switched off.

