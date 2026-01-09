A Restaurant In Miami Is Selling A $1,000 “Papi Steak” That Comes Out Of The Kitchen In A Briefcase And A Whole Lot Of Hype

If you have enough cash to buy a $1,000 steak, more power to you…

But why would anyone spend their money on something like that?!?!

It might sound made up, but it’s true, folks.

A restaurant in Miami Beach called Papi Steak is selling a $1,000 steak that is delivered to customers in a briefcase by a team of waiters.

According to the restaurant’s menu, customers get a 55-ounce, Australian wagyu steak when they dish out the big bucks.

Here’s a video that shows exactly what customers get if they have the cash AND the nerve to order this special menu item.

And here’s another high roller who bought the expensive hunk of meat.

caption, “The only place in Miami where you get a steak and a show for only $1,000.”

And leave it up to a group of TikTokkers to make fun of this phenomenon.

Check out how these ladies mocked the $1,000 steak.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual was shocked.

And someone isn’t great at math.

This doesn’t exactly sound like money well spent…

