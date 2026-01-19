January 19, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Dog Sang With An Old Man Playing A Saxophone In Central Park, And A Runner Stopped In Their Tracks To Listen

by Matthew Gilligan

dog singing with its owner

You never know what you’re going to encounter when you take a jog through New York City’s Central Park…

And a woman named Katherine happened upon something pretty unique when she was running through the park.

man playing music with a dog

The video’s text overlay reads, “Had to stop in the middle of my run because a dalmation was harmonizing with an adorable old man playing the saxophone in Central Park.”

man playing music with his dog

The dog’s owner stood by and kept the pooch on a leash as they howled away with the man playing the sax.

The caption to the video reads, “The little tail wag says it all.”

dog with his owner

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

What a cool thing to stumble upon!

