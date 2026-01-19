A Dog Sang With An Old Man Playing A Saxophone In Central Park, And A Runner Stopped In Their Tracks To Listen

You never know what you’re going to encounter when you take a jog through New York City’s Central Park…

And a woman named Katherine happened upon something pretty unique when she was running through the park.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Had to stop in the middle of my run because a dalmation was harmonizing with an adorable old man playing the saxophone in Central Park.”

The dog’s owner stood by and kept the pooch on a leash as they howled away with the man playing the sax.

The caption to the video reads, “The little tail wag says it all.”

Here’s the video.

What a cool thing to stumble upon!

