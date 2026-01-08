An American Won The Cheesemonger Olympics In France For The First Time, But There’s Even More To Celebrate. – ‘This was just like a big show of girl power. We love it.’

Well, it looks like folks from the good, ol’ USA are still good for something these days…

A cheesemonger from Philadelphia named Emilia posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about being the first American to win the World Cheese Competition in France.

The text overlay to her video reads, “I won the Cheesemonger Olympics in France.”

Emilia told viewers, “Yes, this is true, and it’s historic for several reasons. Number one, I am the first American to ever win the gold medal at the Mondial du Fromage.”

She continued, “And number two, me and my teammate, Courtney Johnson, were the first All-Female Team USA to compete.”

Emilia then said, There are several competitions that you do have to win in order to become Team USA, so Courtney and I just really worked together and supported each other, and, in the end, we both came out on top and were able to go and represent the country together.”

The TikTokker added, “Courtney also took third in the competition this year, which means this was the first time that two Americans had stood together on the podium.”

Emilia said, “So really, this was just like a big show of girl power. We love it.

Check out what she had to say.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person is proud to be an American!

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker is impressed.

USA! USA! USA!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.