An Illusionist Entered A Fantastical Dessert Dream And It Ended With Donuts Coming To Life
by Matthew Gilligan
Zach King never fails to impress!
And, in this video from the popular illusionist, he ended up in some kind of fantasy world that looked like a combination of Willie Wonka’s factory and the Candy Land board game come to life.
The video starts out with Zach sleeping.
He suddenly woke up and jumped through a portal in his window into another world!
There were people dancing and singing and there was candy everywhere.
Zach helped himself to a big piece of cake and ate it.
Out of the blue, huge donuts came crashing through a wall.
An alarmed Zach peaked his head through window, said to himself, “Wake up!”
He then threw a glass of water on his sleeping self.
Zach woke up and said, “Oh, it’s just a nightmare,” and went back to sleep.
In the video’s caption, Zach wrote, “Everything is sweeter in your dreams.”
Here’s the video.
@zachking
Everything is sweeter In Your Dreams 🍭 🍩 💤 @Netflix #NetflixPartner
Viewers spoke up.
This person is a big fan!
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this viewer spoke up.
Zach King’s illusions are second to none!
