Boyfriend Let His Girlfriend Borrow His New Slackline, But She Got Upset When He Asked To Take A Turn Using It

Imagine buying something, and before you even get to use it yourself, your girlfriend wants to use it. Would you be okay with that, or would that bother you?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he was completely okay with it…until his girlfriend got annoyed when he wanted to take a turn. Now, he’s wondering which one of them was being unreasonable.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking if I could have a turn at the slack line? So for some context, I recently bought a slack line on Amazon and it came in yesterday and my gf and I had a plan to use it that same day. My uncle was in town and visiting so I invited her over to my place to spend time with us and then we would then go try the slack line out after. She ended up leaving early to go home and she asked to take the slack line to set it up early with some friends. I said sure and off she went.

When I met up with her and our friends after, they were just hanging out and walking on the slack line. I was excited and immediately started trying it with everyone since they were all taking turns. Me and my friend were a little bit better at this sport than the others were and we kept trying new things like walking backwards. Eventually after about 10 minutes, the others sat down to play a game on their phone kinda like imposter.

My friend and I were still trying the slack line and having fun too. After about 15 minutes of just me and him on it we took a break and another person got on. I didn’t get on for a little bit but was watching whoever was trying it. My gf got on and she can’t really stand up on it yet (we are all beginners) but I watched her try a couple times even cheering when she would get a step or two.

After a bit I asked if I could try one time again. She looked at me with a look on her face that told me she was annoyed and felt like I was interrupting her. I thought it was normal to take turns since we only had one slack line and I don’t feel like It would have been too bad to let me go on once and then let her back on it for a couple more tries after. Instead she just got off and went to go sit down. I feel like I wasn’t in the wrong but I need more opinions because sometimes I’m dense when it comes to these things.

