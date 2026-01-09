Brother-In-Law’s Reckless Financial Choices Are Ruining His Life, So When He Wrecked His New Car, This Guy Refused To Give Him More Money

Some people always seem to find trouble no matter how much help they get.

For one hardworking man, that trouble showed up in the form of a financially reckless brother-in-law with a trail of bad decisions.

And when the latest disaster landed at their doorstep, he wasn’t eager to bail him out again — especially when he failed to pay back the last loan.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITA don’t want to pay for my brother in law’s car accident My BIL is an idiot. Always struggling with money. But also always buying crap he can’t afford.

His latest financial decision left him scratching his head yet again.

He bought a Tesla with like a 10% interest rate so he could drive for Uber. He got in a car accident (he’s fine), but the car was totaled, and he can’t drive for a while.

His wife has a soft spot for him and wants to help out, but he doesn’t think their hard-earned money should go towards bailing him out again.

My wife wants to help pay for his bills, and I don’t. We do okay, but it’s because we work our butts off. And it’s not like we really have extra. I should add we gave him money before as a loan he never paid back. AITA?

With a track record this bad, few people could blame this man for hesitating to front the cost.

What did Reddit think?

One detail alone should be enough to convince his wife that this is a bad idea.

This commenter can’t understand this BIL’s logic (or lack thereof).

It’s time this BIL face the consequences of his actions.

This user worries this man and his wife aren’t on the same page about their finances.

At this point, saying no might be the only thing that finally forces his brother-in-law to grow up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.