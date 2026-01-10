Brother Was Picking Up His Sister, But A Random Kid Assumed He Was An Uber And Got In His Car

Have you ever almost entered the wrong car in a moment of distraction? I have.

Now imagine if you actually entered the wrong car and only realized it after talking to the stranger.

In this case, the stranger tells the story.

Let’s read it.

Random dude thought I was an uber Anyways, it’s 1 am, my sister who can drink but still doesn’t have a license asks me to pick her up and it’s right up the road, so I say ‘why not’. I pull up a little early and I unlock my doors in preparation for her getting in. Besides situations like this I never have them unlocked. So out of nowhere this kid gets in my car…. Him: What’s up man, I’ve never sat in the front seat of an uber! Can I get the aux- Me:(after looking at him in disbelief) What the hell are you doing in here?

But he still didn’t get that this wasn’t his Uber.

Him: Haha, so what’s up man? Me: Dude why are you in my car??? Him: What do you mean, you’re my uber right? Me: Ummmm no… Him: Wait what? It said silver car- Me: Well, guess what you just got in the wrong car, dude. Him: WTHHHH I’m so embarrassed man, I’m so sorry.

It was just a silly mistake.

I’ll be honest after he said that we had a laugh. I was just glad it was an accident because my initial thought and the reason I was so mad was because I thought it was some drunk idiot trying to be funny. As soon as he leaves, my sister and her friend come running up practically in tears, saying they heard everything that had just happened. Long story short, I’m keeping my car locked until I know it’s the right person getting in the car.

I’m just glad it was a ‘comedy movie type of situation’ and not another genre.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Few words do trick.

It’s important to at least ask.

Another suggestion.

He just really wanted it to be his friend already.

He probably still thinks about it at night.

Same.

The truth is, you should always check and ask before entering an Uber.

Someone else could’ve assumed the worst.

