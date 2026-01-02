January 2, 2026 at 10:55 am

Bugles Fan Was Upset To Learn That The Snack Doesn’t Fit On His Fingers Like They Did When He Was A Kid

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about bugles

TikTok/@whodemboyz

Well, this is depressing…

A TikTokker named Nate posted a video on TikTok and expressed his frustration that part of his childhood is gone forever…because he realized he can no longer put Bugles on his fingers anymore like he, and many of us did, when he was a kid.

man talking about bugles

TikTok/@whodemboyz

Nate said, “I bought this bag of bugles for the first time in, like, 15 years, and they had a Tabasco one, so it looked good.”

He added, “And I bought them because I wanted to put my finger through them like this, like a little hat, you know?”

man with a bag of bugles

TikTok/@whodemboyz

But Nate was in for a rude awakening.

He said, “None of them have an opening for the hat. None.”

Nate continued, “What is this? A Dorito? Bugles, what happened?”

In the caption, he wrote, “Thanks for ruining my childhood, Bugles.”

This guy is really having a hard time with this…

man talking about bugles

TikTok/@whodemboyz

Take a look at the video.

@whodemboyz

thanks for ruining my childhood @Bugles #fyp #bugles #chips

♬ L.Boccherini, Minuet from String Quartet No.5 in F major – AllMusicGallery

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.18.36 PM Bugles Fan Was Upset To Learn That The Snack Doesnt Fit On His Fingers Like They Did When He Was A Kid

Another TikTokker made a good point.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.18.47 PM Bugles Fan Was Upset To Learn That The Snack Doesnt Fit On His Fingers Like They Did When He Was A Kid

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.18.56 PM Bugles Fan Was Upset To Learn That The Snack Doesnt Fit On His Fingers Like They Did When He Was A Kid

Well, this is pretty sad…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter