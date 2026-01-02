Bugles Fan Was Upset To Learn That The Snack Doesn’t Fit On His Fingers Like They Did When He Was A Kid

Well, this is depressing…

A TikTokker named Nate posted a video on TikTok and expressed his frustration that part of his childhood is gone forever…because he realized he can no longer put Bugles on his fingers anymore like he, and many of us did, when he was a kid.

Nate said, “I bought this bag of bugles for the first time in, like, 15 years, and they had a Tabasco one, so it looked good.”

He added, “And I bought them because I wanted to put my finger through them like this, like a little hat, you know?”

But Nate was in for a rude awakening.

He said, “None of them have an opening for the hat. None.”

Nate continued, “What is this? A Dorito? Bugles, what happened?”

In the caption, he wrote, “Thanks for ruining my childhood, Bugles.”

This guy is really having a hard time with this…

Take a look at the video.

Well, this is pretty sad…

