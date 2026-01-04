Call Center Employee Got A Customer Who Didn’t Like Talking To Women, So She Annoyed Him More By Transferring Him To A Female Supervisor

Customer service workers deal with all kinds of people.

This employee’s coworker took a call from a man who refused to speak to women.

When the customer demanded to speak with a supervisor, the team decided to follow his request.

They did grab a supervisor to take the call… a female supervisor!

You want a supervisor? Ok! This happened a few years ago to my cubicle mate at a call center. I used to work at an IT call center. There was this guy who would call in periodically. He gets upset if a female answered.

The customer demanded to speak with a supervisor.

One day, he called in, got a girl, cussed her out, hung up, and called again. Then, he just so happened to be sent to girl 2, who was sitting next to girl 1. I guess he really needed his computer worked on because he got upset but asked for a supervisor. She told him she would have to grab his info and the reason he wanted a supervisor before she could get one. Once he told her that he didn’t want to talk to a girl, she put him on hold to grab a supervisor.

The male supervisor grabbed the female supervisor to receive the call.

This is where the malicious compliance kicks in. Since it was later at night, there weren’t very many supervisors. The supervisor on our team was a guy. After hearing why the caller wanted to talk to him, he decided to go and grab the only female supervisor on the floor that night.

The customer was so annoyed and cursed at the female supervisor.

This guy was so annoyed when he heard her voice. He spent about 5 minutes trying to get her to find him a male supervisor. She said she was the only one who could talk to him. After he realized she wasn’t budging, he called her a few names and then hung up. I don’t know if he called back that night, but we were laughing about it for a week.

