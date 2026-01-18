Chef Refused A Coworker Asking For Food Outside Lunch Hours, So She Got Reported To Their Manager Who Told Her To Be More Flexible

Being a chef isn’t easy.

AITA for denying my coworker lunch I’ve been a chef for around 4 years now, working in a lot of different environments. About 6 months ago, I started at my current job, a private “restaurant” for a senior apartment complex. I’m the only chef working there 100%. Other chefs only come in when I have a day off.

We serve a lunch menu between 12:00 and 13:00 and a 2-course dinner at 17:00. I start at 10:00 and finish at 18:00. So I’m pretty busy all day between prepping, serving lunch, cleaning, ordering, taking deliveries, dinner, and closing down. One of my coworkers, who’s in charge of marketing, has been asking for staff food after lunch hours are finished. I always serve staff food for everyone who orders, given they order either before or during the lunch service.

Three days ago, she asked for a cinnamon bun, which was the dessert for the dinner that day. I told her no and explained that I only make the amount needed for the guests. I added that she could have one after dinner service if there were any left. She said she “only wants one if she can have it now,” and pretty much left it at that.

Yesterday, she came one hour after lunch and asked for a couple slices of bread and some salad. I told her no because all the bread I had was frozen at the time. She then asked for a croissant, to which I informed her that all of them were sold during lunch. She proceeded to go home for the rest of the day after telling another coworker that she “can’t get any food here.”

Then today, she comes into the kitchen 5 minutes after lunch. While I’m running to clean up everything so I can start on the rest of the prep before dinner. She starts, “I’ll have some eggs and bacon.” I tell her, “Sorry, but lunch is over for today.” She raises her voice at me and says, “Do you have something against me?!”

Still running to clean up and pretty shocked, I say: “Against you? No? I’ve been doing lunch for the last hour.” She proceeds to angrily walk up to the manager and tell her about how I’m denying her lunch. The manager says I should be flexible and look for solutions instead of denying requests.

I probably could’ve toasted some bread to defrost it on the second occurrence. But I’d already worked my bum off that day. And I didn’t want to fix problems for people who can’t follow lunch times. So, am I the jerk?

If she only knew how to follow lunch hours, she wouldn’t have had to ask.

