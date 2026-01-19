Civil Engineer Questions Why Forms Need To Be Filled Out By Hand Instead Of Digitally, So The Timekeeper Gets Laid Off

Digital technology makes our lives so much quicker and easier, but some old school people are stuck doing things the old way instead of embracing technology.

In this story, a civil engineer tells us about an interaction with a timekeeper at a military organization.

Her insistence on doing things the old way led to her downfall.

Let’s read all about it.

pointless paperwork When I was quite a bit younger, I transferred from a position with a federal agency into a civilian position in a military organisation – Civil Engineers – (think a large construction company but with military bosses and some military coworkers). At the end of my first month, the civilian timekeeper, who was in her late sixties, handed me a bunch of forms to fill out – records of time spent on tasks, hours of work etc. – which should have been filled daily. Not only that, these forms had long been abandoned by the agency from where I came and, as far as I knew, every other agency in the government. When I asked why I had to fill them out – pointing out that other agencies didn’t use the forms anymore – I was told, quite snottily, to “just do it” because “we have always done it this way”.

He decided to comply.

OK, I thought, being new to the organisation, so I spent about three hours filling out the forms by reviewing my personal records etc. I handed them back to the timekeeper who, in turn, made a really biting comment, about ” these new young guys wanting to change things” – loud enough for the entire office of civilian support staff to hear (many of whom were in her age group) and which got her a few laughs.

He knew who to talk to and what to say to get things changed.

Because the military bosses rotated in/out every two years or so and/or were often deployed, they were very dependent on the civilian staff to keep the place running and knew little about civilian procedures (much less question them) I knew it would be pointless to go to them about the forms and the time wasted every month. So, I asked, casually, of the civilian HR group (outside section which handled all civilian issues for the entire establishment) if they had ever thought of using computerised time forms instead of the paper forms the Civil Engineers were using? As a long time federal employee, I knew a direct approach or complaint would cause me some grief. My contact was shocked to learn these forms were still being used and, worse still, that the timekeeper’s entire workload was the distribution, collection and filing of these forms.

There was one easy decision when it came to downsizing.

Soon afterwards, the Engineers had to downsize the civilian workforce and, surprise, surprise, the timekeeper position was the first one put on the chopping block. She was let go soon after the cuts were implemented – but not before she had to arrange for, and supervise the shredding of filing cabinets full of her precious forms. Now, I may not have questioned the process either had I been told to do daily entry and had gotten a bit of respect…

The timekeeper was probably insistent about the forms because she knew she wouldn’t have a job without them.

