College Students Can’t Find A Time For Everyone To Film Their Final Project, So One Student Sends A Harsh Email That Doesn’t Land Well

AITA for trying to compromise in an argument I started? All fake names! I [F26] started an argument with Nina [18?F] in my college filmmaking class. We’re in a group with Joey [18M] and working on our final project- a five to 15 minute short film. Following the previous project, I’m doing the script, Nina’s doing the shot list, and Joey’s doing the storyboard. For some context, the professor won’t let us as the “directors” act in what we’re writing, so we need to find friends/other classmates to be the actors. Nina hung up some flyers around campus asking for actors, and three people responded. I reached out to two other people, so five actors out of five characters have responded with interest.

The argument started earlier today, when we started talking about when to film. We found that this Thursday at 2:00 PM would work, but so far only two actors said they were available, and Joey wouldn’t be present. Something else the professor requires is that all of the directors must be present for any filming. I loosely have a problem with this, considering we’re all college students with different schedules, and Thanksgiving is next week. Which might not seem like an issue, but there’s a very limited amount of time after Thanksgiving and before finals, especially considering this assignment is due December 10th, and each of us have to do our own post-pro, including sound design, color grading, and editing.

This problem is separate, and something we may or may not talk to the professor about. The argument in question that I started is when I sent an email through our school’s email to my other groupmates and the actors, clearly asking for available times, since our biggest issue is when we’re filming. I called myself the “bad cop” and said I would recast if someone’s not available. Direct quote from the email I sent: “Being interested in acting for this project is NOT the same as being available for this project”. I also said “If you’re not in this 100%, please don’t waste our time”. I fully admit that how I worded the email makes me a jerk, but I don’t think I’m a jerk for sending the email.

I let Nina and Joey know that I sent this email and she blew up at me, saying I was being non-negotiable on dates and calling my email a manipulation tactic as well as unprofessional. I argued back that “interest” and “availability” are two different things, and only one of the three people who emailed with interest continued to share times when they were free. Of the two people I asked, one was also available for filming Thursday, but we won’t be going through with filming since all of us directors can’t attend.

When I asked Joey what he thought, he tried to be the middle man and compromise with making a concrete filming schedule when all three of us would be available. I agreed to this, under the assumption that if previously interested actors were unavailable, we’d have to find new ones. Nina left after this and I haven’t heard from her. I’ve been giving her her space, but it’s an MW class. AITA?

