Company President Teased A Massive End-Of-Party Gift, So Employees Stayed Late Only To Be Given Toilet Paper

Company parties are supposed to boost morale, not make employees question their life choices.

One employee stuck around for a Friday afternoon office event where a “mega gift” was promised.

But they found out the hard way this gift was more of an insult than a blessing.

Keep reading for the full story.

Worst gift by employer Today at our company party, we had popcorn, some leftover sodas the theater wasn’t selling, and a movie.

The president did a raffle of about 30 mediocre, years-prior model coolers and some TVs for the entire company. They held this “+1” event on a Friday at 2:45 p.m., when most of our spouses were still at work.

The boss had been teasing a grand finale for the event, but employees soon realized it wasn’t anything to be excited about.

Anyway, he kept saying he had a huge mega gift for us at the end—something we all use. When it was time for the gift to be opened, it was a big pack of two-ply toilet paper. And no, we didn’t get bonuses or anything else. That’s the last time I’m the last car in the parking lot.

Very few people would consider this an appropriate gift.

What did Reddit have to say?

When companies don’t do right by their employees, it can feel like a huge insult.

Many leaders don’t know how to follow through on their commitments.

Many companies seem to be out of touch with the type of gifts their employees actually want.

When the boss finally revealed the “mega gift” the message it sent couldn’t have been more clear.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.