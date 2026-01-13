Rude Customer Thinks Employee’s Fiancé Is Her Supervisor, But When She Corrects Him, He Leaves Without Buying Anything

Imagine being a woman who works at a store that sells landscaping supplies. If a customer insisted on speaking to a man instead of speaking to you, would you humor him, or would you be really annoyed and prove that you know what you’re talking about?

In this story, one woman is kind of in that situation, but there’s a twist. The man the customer wants to talk to doesn’t even work at this store!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

My fiance is not my supervisor, sir. The incident occurred while I was actually at work, doing my job. I work at a landscape supply store that sells mulch and I am the only office worker. My duties include waiting on all of our customers and I work out of an office. The way my office is set up, I don’t have a break or back room I can retreat to. I wait on customers out of this office and I continue to wait on them even if I am currently eating lunch. I’m not a fan of this setup, but I have no say in the matter. I also wear a bright pink shirt with the name of the business I work at plastered all over it.

So. This happened yesterday when my fiance came to my office with lunch. He came from his own job and was wearing his work outfit which does not look anything like mine or any of my coworkers. He sat down to eat with me. A customer came in while we were eating, so I stopped eating and went to wait on him. I greeted him and then he stared at me for a few seconds before looking at my fiance: Customer: “Hi, I’d like to buy some mulch.”

I ignored the fact the he asked my fiance this. Me: “Sure! What kind and how much?” Customer, still directed to my fiance: “What kinds do you have?” Me: “We have dyed black and brown and an undyed mulch.”

At this point, he finally looked at me: Customer: “You should really let your supervisor answer customers’ questions when he’s around.” I was a little shocked by this, but I answered. Me: “Oh, you mean my fiance? He doesn’t work here.” When the customer heard this, his face got red and he walked out without buying anything.

