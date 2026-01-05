Efficient Employee Started Slowing His Pace At Work, So The Whole Department Was Forced To Do Their Actual Jobs

Some people are so efficient, they can run a whole company alone.

This man is a one-man team who has been picking up he work of his coworkers. When he finally decided to slow down, the whole team went crazy, and people actually had to do some work.

I started working at the pace of everybody else and now everyone is mad because they actually have to do work I am in a job where I am doing the roles of 4 people as one person. I do 3 main task areas in addition to doing finance for the entire department. I’ve had no finance training. I just learned SAP by myself and can now do it with ease. I did work in finance before, but with a different system, so if I’m honest, it’s pretty easy if you are switched on. I am very happy to do anything because I get bored very easily, though I’ve now realised that I’m doing 90% of the entire team’s work. I have started looking for another job because I think it’s time I move onto something that uses my brain a bit more. (I have told nobody and they have no idea). Effectively, they are getting paid for me to do their work for them. While they sit around watching TV all day. So, I’m pretty much a one man band getting 5 people’s salaries paid for them.

This man decided to slow down and watch the chaos erupt.

I’ve decided to throw a curve ball and slow down my productivity to see how management reacts. So far, they’re absolutely losing their minds and everyone is running around like headless chickens…. So it proves that they’re useless without me. “We are so busy it has been non-stop” No… I just slowed down. But they’re too stupid to realise that’s what I’m doing. I can speed up at any time. It’s just fun to mess with people if they annoy me. So, after a busy October holiday when I was the fool who covered for everybody and was then doing 5 people’s jobs, I decided to work at the pace of everyone else.

His coworkers and managers were feeling the stress.

This week has probably been the most entertaining week of my entire work life. I have never seen management get so stressed. One of them even threatened to go off with stress, and I was like, “Yeah, I don’t get stressed, nothing matters.” And he was like, “I can’t deal with this”. Like bruh, it’s literally been 3 days of you having to actually do your job properly, and you can’t cope at all. It made me realise how many people actually do nothing, all day, while collecting a wage. It’s truly insane how much waste there must be in companies.

Sit back and enjoy. Efficiency only gets you more work.

Why work hard when you can watch everyone else scramble?

