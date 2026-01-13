Employee Felt Exploited And Micromanaged, So He Decided To Quit His Job And Landed A Better Position

Toxic workplaces can wear down even the most patient employees.

This employee grew tired of micromanagement and abusive clients at his IT firm.

When he refused to commute 3 hours a day, his boss scolded him and told him to “gain perspective.”

So he did and moved to a new job with better pay and a stress-free environment.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Boss told me to gain some perspective, so I did and found a new job. I worked as a systems administrator for an IT firm. I got tired of dealing with abusive and angry clients for 5 years. I got tired of being micromanaged and exploited. I got tired of being talked down to like I was a child anytime the slightest little mistake was made.

This employee was scolded by his boss, telling him to “gain some perspective.”

My boss learned I was no longer going to work in another market 3 days a week like I originally planned. And he had no one else (because no one wanted to deal with the jerks in that market). So he spent an hour lecturing me on “taking a long hard look at myself.” He said that he was concerned about my reliability after I refused to spend 3 hours a day commuting to the other market on top of my workday. “If I can’t rely on you to work in the other market, then I just don’t know if you have much of a future with this company. I think you need to take a long hard look at yourself and gain some perspective.”

He agreed and looked for a new job as part of gaining perspective.

You know what, you are absolutely right. Two weeks later, I found a new job and gave my notice. He begged me to stay and offered me more money. This went on for days. I said, “No thanks. I finally found that perspective you wanted me to find. Boy, am I glad I did! A new job with a raise and benefits, and no stress. The only advice you’ve ever given me of value! Good luck to you!”

He learned that his former boss hired replacements, but none lasted long.

He let me go a week into my notice. I started the new job and love my new boss and my coworkers. It’s been over a year later, and the former boss hired 6 different people to fill my spot. Each lasted 1 to 2 months before they left. Hmmm, wonder why that is. Maybe he needs to gain some perspective on how to run a company and treat people.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Sometimes, the best career advice is “to gain some perspective.”

