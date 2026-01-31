Employee Investigated Mysterious Feature Requests From A Customer, But He Eventually Realized These Were Ideas That ChatGPT Actually Invented

Artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday work conversations.

“But ChatGPT said…” We received a very strange ticket earlier this fall regarding one of our services. It requested us to activate several named features. The features in question were new to us. We scoured the documentation. We spoke to the development team regarding these features.

This man realized that the customer had asked ChatGPT.

No one could find out what he was talking about. Eventually, my colleague said the feature names reminded him of AI. That is when it clicked. The customer had asked ChatGPT how to accomplish a given task with our service. It had given a completely hallucinated overview of our features and how to activate them. It told them to contact support.

The customer confirmed they used AI.

We confronted the customer directly. We asked, “Where did you find these features?” We asked if they were hallucinated by an AI. He admitted to having used AI to “reflect.”

He told the customer it’s a good idea, but it doesn’t exist yet.

He complained about us not having these features. He said it seemed like a “brilliant idea.” He said that the AI was “really onto something.” We responded by saying that they were far outside the scope of our services. We said that he needs to be more careful when using AI in the future. May God help us all.

Just because AI says it confidently doesn’t mean it exists… yet.

