Employee Suggested A New Cat Treat To A Customer At The Pet Store, But He Accidentally Scared Her When She Realized It Was Dehydrated Rabbit Ears

Pet stores are supposed to be fun places for animal lovers.

In this story, an employee was helping a woman find a new treat for her cat.

He then recommended a favorite treat that his own pets loved.

But the moment the customer realized what it actually was, everything went sideways.

All those bunnies… I work at a pet food store that mostly sells food and accessories for dogs and cats. We also have a small animal food section. A few weeks ago, a woman came in looking for a new fun treat to give to her cat. Most customers do this.

This man showed the customer some dehydrated rabbit ears.

I showed her a few regular treat options. They included Greenies, tube treats, and freeze-dried treats. None of them seemed to interest her. So, I led her over to one of my cat’s and dog’s favorite treats. They are dehydrated rabbit ears.

He told her that his pets love to eat these.

I picked one up from the bin. I told her how much my pets love to play with them. I told her how much my pets love to eat them. I handed it to her.

The customer was shocked and dropped the dehydrated ears.

As soon as it was in her hand, she dropped it. She screamed, “Oh my god, it’s real.” She started sobbing uncontrollably.

She left crying.

In complete hysterics, this woman started yelling at me. She said, “How could you people do something like this?”. She said, “You mean to tell me there are all these bunnies hopping around with no ears?”. She left in tears.

Some treats come with surprise… and this one came with trauma.

