Employee Threatened To Stop Working After A Second Missed Paycheck, So The Company Suddenly Processed Payment The Same Day

Getting paid on time is the bare minimum for any job, but some companies still treat it like a favor.

This employee had enough after their paycheck was missed for the second time.

So one threat and a firm boundary later, management suddenly found a way to move at lightning speed.

I didn’t get paid. so I shut down and made demands. Company missed my paycheck again (second time).

So this time, the employee was brutally honest with their boss.

Told my boss I’m not touching another thing until the money hits my account. No explanations, no excuses anymore.

Their boss continued to try the usual excuses, but this employee stood firm.

He tried the usual “it’ll be sorted Monday” routine. I said cool, see you Monday then. Walked out.

Suddenly, management was seeing things quite differently.

Got a call an hour later — payment would be processed same day. Funny how fast they can move when they need to.

The squeaky wheel gets the grease!

Reddit

Bosses expect a lot of their employees, but they also have to hold up their end of the deal.

The writing is on the wall here…

Bosses shouldn’t expect blind loyalty from their employees.

This payment may have served a much more insidious purchase.

In the end, all it took was holding the line to get what should’ve been done days ago.

The company wasn’t holding up their end of the bargain, so the employee simply got even.

