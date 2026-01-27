Employee Took Approved Holiday Time Off, But Her Manager Sent Threatening Messages Demanding An Early Return Over PTO Rules

Some jobs will wear you down so far that it only takes one small problem for it to all boil over.

So, what would you do if you planned your holiday time well in advance, but when something comes up at the last minute, your manager wants you to change everything?

Would you do what she wanted? Or would you draw the line and finally quit the workplace?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and decides she can no longer deal with the toxicity.

Here’s what happened.

Final straw with toxic workplace/manager I’ve been at my job for the last 3 and a half years. It’s always been very difficult and draining in every way, but prior management was supportive and positive. Our new managers who got hired last year are complete bullies who critique, complain, and micromanage every little thing. They are also crazy, unprofessional, and underqualified. Eight people across our staff have quit under their reign, many of them outright saying it was because of management. Today, my direct manager sent me a wall of threatening texts.

Other employees have done it, but she’s not allowed.

She’s mad at me for taking time off for the holidays (that I arranged ahead of time) because 1.) one of the people I found to cover is now flaking even though they agreed to the dates I told them, and 2.) I’m one pto day short to cover all my days off. Therefore, she says I am not allowed to take any unpaid days off and must report back to work once the pto runs out. This makes no sense because other employees have been allowed to take vacation time off with no pto. We also get holiday pay, so I won’t be missing out on any money. This kind of rhetoric is very common at my work, where certain rules are enforced on some employees and then aren’t enforced on others by management. This is my breaking point.

Fed up, she’s getting ready to quit.

I’m on vacation with my boyfriend, and my flight is booked to come back on the 2nd, but she wants me back on the 28th. I physically cannot make that happen. And I refuse to abide by something imposed on me but not others. I actually planned to quit late January, but I think I am going to expedite the process here and now. This job has been so detrimental to my mental/physical health, and I’m finally in a position where I can leave. I have savings, am moving in with my bf, and have some leads on other jobs. I just can’t deal with this anymore, and I don’t understand how people like this get into management roles. I also want to talk to higher-ups in my company about all the stuff she’s done in hopes they take some action because she is so ridiculous.

Yikes! That workplace does sound pretty terrible.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened here.

According to this reader, the only thing she needs to do is quit.

Here’s what this reader would demand.

This person thinks she should get fired.

This is a solid plan.

You can’t blame her!

No job is worth that amount of stress.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.