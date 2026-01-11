Employee Tried To Focus On His Work Using Noise-Cancelling Headphones, But His Chatty Coworker Kept Interrupting Him With Gossip

Office workers should learn to observe office etiquette.

This man just wanted to focus and meet a tight deadline.

But his chatty coworker kept interrupting him for gossip and small talk.

So he finally confronted her and told her to message him instead.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my coworker to message me instead of interrupting me? I (34M) work in an open-plan office. It’s noisy, so I wear large, noise-canceling headphones to concentrate. This is very common in my office.

Meet his coworker, Jane…

My coworker, “Jane” (50sF), is very social. She often comes to my desk to chat about non-work-related things like gossip or her weekend. She frequently tries to talk to me while I’m clearly “plugged in.” This forces me to stop, take my headphones off, and ask her to repeat herself. It shatters my focus.

This man jumped in surprise.

Yesterday, I was on a tight deadline. Jane came over and started talking, but I didn’t hear her. She then tapped me hard on the shoulder, making me jump. I took my headphones off, and she looked annoyed. She said, “I was trying to ask you something.”

He bluntly told Jane not to disturb him.

This is where I might be the jerk. I was stressed and blunt. I said, “Jane, when I’m wearing these, it means I’m focusing. If it’s not an urgent work emergency, can you please just send me a message?”

He then heard that he was accused of being rude.

She looked really offended and said, “Fine, forget it,” and walked off. Later, I heard her complaining to another colleague that I was “rude” and “not a team player.” I feel bad for snapping, but I’m also frustrated by the constant interruptions. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a valid point.

It’s all on her, says this one.

This makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people just can’t read the obvious signs.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.