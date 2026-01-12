Employee Was Terminated After Multiple Write Ups And A PIP, So She Refused To Help Her Former Boss When He Reached Out To Her The Next Day

Some workplaces can be a little unfair when it comes to termination.

In this story, an employee was written up repeatedly and placed on a PIP.

She accepted the termination, and once out, she decided her workplace’s problem wasn’t her problem anymore.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Former boss asks for my help I was terminated last Monday after three months of my new boss trying to get rid of me. Consecutive write-ups followed by a 30-day PIP. Then termination. I notified the company of my autism after two write-ups. I was trying to explain that my “attitude” was not due to me not wanting to do my job.

This woman tried to explain her condition.

I was not being unprofessional. I explained to them that I had too many menial tasks. It was impossible to get everything perfect. Their response was a PIP. They wanted to have proper documentation to terminate me. Fine. Whatever.

Her former boss reached out to her to get her computer’s passcode.

The next day after my termination, my former boss texted me asking for the passcode to my work computer. I told her to call IT. She said it was IT’s suggestion to ask me. She wanted to set an OOO message on my account. I told her to just deactivate my account. The clients would get the message.

She got a text from her again, but she decided not to respond yet.

A week later, today, she texted again. “I hate to be a jerk, but I need your help.” She has been waiting for my response. The nerve of some people.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person shares some valid points.

Here’s a petty but funny response.

This user shares another clever idea.

It’s very shady, says this one.

Finally, here’s another similar thought.

Funny how help becomes urgent right after someone is officially “no longer your problem.”

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.