Employee’s Boss Woke Him Up At 6 A.M. Every Day For Shift Coverage, So They Called The Boss Back At 3:30 A.M. To Make The Calls Stop For Good

There’s nothing worse than a boss who thinks your sleep schedule is optional.

When one employee’s manager kept calling at dawn asking him to cover shifts, he realized the only way to stop it was to flip the script.

One 3:30 a.m. call ended up being all it took to make his point.

My boss LOVES to call me at 6:15 A.M. to ask me if I would LIKE to fill the shifts of the people who just called in sick. This is an everyday thing.

I was bored and frustrated, so I decided to volunteer at 3:30 a.m. to call this same manager to ask if they needed extra help.

He got super ticked and tried to write me up for it. I showed the GM the time stamps of the calls I had received. I don’t get calls anymore.

His boss tried to get him in trouble, but the timestamps told the whole story.

The write-up vanished, and so did the unwanted morning wake-up calls!

