Family Keeps Getting Phone Calls From People Trying To Reach A Mortgage Company, So When A Caller Asks To Speak To A Supervisor, Hubby Puts His Wife On The Phone

Imagine getting a new phone number. What would you do if you suddenly started getting a lot of wrong number phone calls from people who were trying to reach the company that had the phone number before you?

In this story, one family is in that exact situation, and usually, they just explain the problem. But there was one caller who couldn’t take a hint.

Let’s read all about it.

I want to speak to your supervisor! Back in the ‘90s we had to change our home phone number after someone started harassing my family. The number we were given, unbeknownst to us, was the local number for a large, failing (& ultimately bankrupted) mortgage company. On the regular, we started getting disgruntled customers demanding to know why money wasn’t credited to their account (seems there was some funny stuff happening that may have accelerated their issues).

One lady thought they were lying.

Most people were fairly polite, some asked if we had the correct number, but one woman just wouldn’t accept that we were not her mortgage company.

After hanging up on my father in disgust, she called back. After the third time reaching the same guy this lady was even more sure he was a lazy employee who had to be taught a lesson. She demanded to speak to his supervisor.

The woman seriously couldn’t take a hint!

My father politely asked her to please hold on a moment so he could ask his wife to stop making dinner and come to the phone. My mom, confused, took the phone, expecting he was playing a joke. Apparently that was when it finally clicked because she hung up and stopped calling…until the next week. Never could figure out what elaborate scheme she thought we had going, but when my 12 year old self answered in my high-pitched, clearly a tween girl’s voice, she was still convinced i was part of the plot to steal her money.

A mortgage company would not lie and claim they’re a family. That woman clearly wasn’t thinking this through very well.

