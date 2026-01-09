Family Members Are Pressuring A Property Owner To Let An Aunt In On A Deal, But He Refuses To Divide His Land Into Thirds

We’ve said it before and we’re gonna say it again…

Things tend to get complicated between family members when money and property has to be divvied up and sold. And this story is no exception!

Read on and find out what went down!

AITA for refusing to divide the property 3 ways? “I (42M) am being harassed by my family for refusing to sign papers that would divide the family property 3 ways. We live on a piece of land that used to be 600 sq m. 15 years ago, my aunt (Aunt1), the eldest of the siblings, decided to move to the U.S with her family, selling her “portion” of the property. Since there were already houses built, it would have been difficult to equally divide the land so instead they decided to sell the whole house, which took up 280 sq m. The remainder was two houses.

One which as Aunt2’s house (230 sq m), and my mom’s house which was around 90 sq m. My mom has long been having mental issues, which made me the executor of her legal care and property. Recently, Aunt2 has declared wanting to sell her house and move to the countryside. They prepared papers for legally parting the remaining land, and asked that I sign it to get it over with. When I looked at the papers, it declared that the land was going to be divided 3 ways, between my mother and 2 aunts.

I of course asked why this was the case. They decided that my aunt in the U.S, who sold off almost half the land years ago, was still be part of the arrangement. I refused, saying that it doesn’t make sense that she is still part of the division, when she clearly sold her part years ago. After much discussion, it turns out that when Aunt1 sold her share, she gave a hefty payout to Aunt2, but excluded my mother claiming she wouldn’t need it due to her mental issues. This angered me and I refused to sign anything, unless it was a 2 way split and that it has to be equal, even if they have to demolish a part of their existing house.

The entire family is calling me selfish, and that I am a jerk for preventing my elderly Aunts2’s retirement, and that it’s not my call since my mom is still alive and she doesn’t object. I disagree, specially since my mother is no longer lucid enough to make such decisions, which the law agrees on when It declared me executor to her legal matters. But the constant nagging, some from people who have always supported me growing up, is making me soften. Am I really the jerk for not allowing my Aunt1 be part of the deal? Should I just sign it to keep the peace?”

He’s standing firm on this decision.

