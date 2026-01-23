Family Passes Down A Special Recipe When Somebody Gets Married, But One Woman Decides To Give The Recipe To An Unmarried Cousin

A lot of families have special recipes that get passed down from generation to generation. This can be a special way of keeping traditions alive.

Imagine marrying into a family that has a special family recipe, but they won’t give it to any family members until the family members get married. If there were an unmarried family member who really wanted the recipe, would you give them the recipe or stick to tradition?

The woman in this story is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure she made the right decision.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for giving a secret family recipe to a family member? I married into a family that has a secret pasta and red sauce recipe. When I got married the recipe was one of the gifts. Whenever there are family functions we switch up who makes the recipe, each of us putting our own twist on it.

This is an odd tradition.

Since getting married, I have gotten close to my spouse’s cousin. We hang out often, she’s a bit of a mentor to me. I asked when it would be her turn to make the recipe because she’s a great cook and I want to try her twist on it. She never got the secret recipe. It’s only passed down to married members of the family (I learned my spouse didn’t get a copy until marriage). She has asked for the recipe but keeps getting told “when you get married” She’s in her early 50’s and has repeatedly expressed no interest in marriage (I think she’s aromantic).

I’m sure this is going to be a controversial decision in the family.

She was asking if I planned to make a big batch in December (I always do) and asked if she could trade portions for something special she makes. I agreed but then thought to ask if she just wanted the recipe instead. She was born into the family. I don’t think there should be a restriction on a family recipe that requires you to get married. So I gave it to her.

Everyone except her husband has turned on her.

Family found out when she made it (almost immediately, she was so happy), and someone found leftovers in her fridge. Mother-in-law and aunts-in-law are angry with me since the cousin didn’t “earn” it. One of the cousin’s married sisters blew up at me over text. Father-in-law gets where I was coming from but said it wasn’t my place. My spouse doesn’t care either way. But I earned myself the cold shoulder at Thanksgiving over this. AITA?

She had to realize her husband’s family was going to be upset at her for breaking their tradition, but it seems like a weird tradition to only pass down the special family recipe when someone gets married.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the family overreacted.

Another person suggests making sure everyone has access to the recipe.

This person is glad she gave the recipe to the cousin.

It really is weird to take this recipe tradition so very seroiusly.

It’s just a recipe!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.