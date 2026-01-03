Food Service Worker Asked The Manager Valid Questions, And When He Snapped At Her, She Took His Instructions Literally

Bosses who are incompetent or on a power trip tend to demand things that make no sense.

See how this work took it literally to get back at her boss.

Tell me to shut up and do as I’m told? Mkay This happened a few years ago but it still makes me laugh, i used to work at the family owned restaurant in a tourist town. The staff was moderately okay but the whole “we’re a family” mentality should have been my red flag.

So starting out we had a 40ish male manager had worked there since it opened 13ish years ago when i first started. Mike was an okay guy, a bit tense and honestly not one for small talk but whatever. His assistant manager Kelsey however was a bit of a jerk.

That is putting it mildly. She did awful things like this:

She had worked there for 9 years and took at least 10 smoke breaks a shift while we the servers weren’t allowed to go outside but 1 at a time and only for a few minutes she would stand out there all day and kick us off our breaks if she wanted one. One day I’m filling up ketchup bottles we usually marry them like pouring one into another. Kelsey sees me and berates me stating that its a health code violation and i need to fill small ramekins for to go every time. Obviously thats some nonsense that has been the standard at chain restaurants for years to marry bottle to bottle. So I do it and let it go. The next day i see my coworker marrying bottles and i mentioned what Kelsey said to me and Mike overheard and said “I should shut up and do what my manager tells me even if it’s different from others” So Sierra can marry bottles, but i have to waste extra time to fill tiny ramekins?!?

She accepts the request.

Bet- so that night i have my coworkers bring me everything ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, a1 sauce, bbq EVERYTHING, and i filled and entire metal tub full of sauces no labels just 100+ ramekins of random crap with a note that said “Just do as your told.” I quit the next day, i heard later they found it and most of it went bad and I was absolutely ticked but couldn’t do anything. Also side note my favorite day working there was when Mike threatened to fire Kelsey for taking to long to poop and she cried outside chain smoking cigarettes.

