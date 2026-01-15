Front Desk Employee At Brand New Hotel Finds Out Her Unqualified Coworker Is Her Supervisor, So She Quits And Finds A Job That Pays More

Imagine working with someone who isn’t as good at the job as you are. If you found out that they were your supervisor even though they go to you with questions instead of the other way around, would you be fine with that, or would you be upset?

In this story, one hotel employee is in this exact situation, and she is not fine with it. She has a theory about how this happened, but that only makes it worse.

Just found out my colleague is actually my supervisor…? I (25F) started a week before B (25M) and we helped open a brand new hotel. He barely did anything the entire time. The housekeepers and I were in the rooms on all fours, scrubbing into oblivion, making beds, inspecting rooms, etc., while he did tasks that didn’t matter, like random vacuuming in the hall (???).

I am the best desk agent in the building. I was voted the very first staff of the month because I cross trained in every department so that we could effectively open the hotel. All of the people I trained with, including him, still ask me for help on simple tasks like issuing a refund to a guest. When our front desk supervisor fell ill during this time and resigned, I asked for the position, and the GM said it was filled, but we have never had a supervisor, and I didn’t think anything of it.

I recently found out B makes way more than me and is listed as “front desk supervisor” on paper, and on his LinkedIn account. No one has said anything about this— not the GM, not the AGM. They have literally been keeping all of this a secret for a year. B even left for three months and came back and he’s still listed as the supervisor, even though I handle all of the front desk’s needs.

I think this has everything to do with his gender and race and nothing to do with his capabilities. I didn’t say anything or fight them about it— I just went and found another job. I now have a job lined up with a downtown 5 star hotel, which I was hired almost immediately, and they’re offering me way more than my job could even dream of. When I submitted my two weeks notice, the GM immediately offered to match whatever they’re paying because they “need me”. Which was another slap in the face, because they had the means to pay me what I deserve, they just didn’t.

