Manager Was Awful To An Employee, But Was Also Stealing From The Store. So He Gave The Proof To The Owner And Got Her Arrested.

Sometimes when you get a new job you end up with a manager who you just don’t get along with. Other times, however, the manager is straight up corrupt.

What would you do if you found out that your manager was stealing from the company and trying to blame the lost money on you?

That is what happened to the pet store employee in this story, so he did some investigation work and got proof, which was provided to the store owner, leading to the manager getting fired and arrested.

My manager was an awful person to me, but I got her fired in an embarrassing fashion. Years ago, shortly after I graduated high school I got a new job to support myself during college.

The new gig was in a pet store and I was working in the department that sold the fish, aquariums, reptiles and birds (etc. etc.). The store manager was an awesome guy who I will call Kurt. Kurt was an old school guy, he went to work, worked hard and went home. That’s all he expected out of you as well.

My immediate manager over my department was this large snaggletooth witch of a woman I’ll call her Stephanie. We got off to a bad start because she quickly found out that I knew more about reptiles than her (she preferred the fish, whereas I had kept snakes for the past 4-5 years).

Her ego couldn’t handle a fresh employee not needing her guidance. From then on she was terrible to me, she singled me out to clean the goldfish tanks, and had the other employees cover sales EVERY day I worked. She would say rude things to me such as “you are the weak link in my team, you are the reason I’m having problems in this department.”

Fast forward about a year, my hours had been cut by about 25%, I asked the store manager what the deal was and he told me that our department had lost too much money between lack of sales and broken merchandise etc. This puzzled me but I didn’t think much of it because everybody’s hours were cut. Simultaneously myself and a few coworkers had noticed something strange. Stephanie had recently taken much more interest in the customers.

She insisted on helping certain customers and sending us to do busy work while they were there. A customer came in one evening and was talking to us about “how nice Stephanie is…” Turns out Stephanie was breeding mice and selling them to customers outside of the store, we found out she was breeding all of her animals (her dogs, turtles, mice) and selling them to customers she met through our store.

Not only was this taking business from us, our store had a couple corporate policies (we did not feed nor sell mice as live food for snakes, and we donated a lot of time and money to shelters and we condemned breeding dogs and cats for sales). Stephanie was making money by selling animals to the customers all the while her department had hours cut for all of its employees. It didn’t quite make sense, how this was costing us so much money until one evening I thought I had figured it out.

Stephanie was an otherwise lazy woman, but when one of “her” customers came in she was by their side the whole time. I watched closely as she followed a customer around helping them pick out a cart full of expensive aquarium decorations and terrarium supplies like lights and bulbs. I followed and wrote down every item she grabbed.

I wanted to see where this went. She directed the customer to a register and went to check them out (she’s lazy, and would never do this for any other customers). I noted the time and went back to work. I later spoke to other cashiers about Stephanie checking customers out and they said that she only ever rang up certain customers and she acted weird when they did it.

They suspected she was abusing coupons for them or applying hefty discounts. I got my coworkers to corroborate my story about the under the table animal sales and suspicious behavior and I went to talk to Kurt.

I handed him a paper with about 20 upcs and the time written on it and I said “I think if you look up a transaction from register 2 at this time last night you will find a large discount applied to it. These are the items I would expect you to find on that transaction.” He was a bit puzzled and I explained everything to him. I told him I didn’t want to make any accusations before because I wasn’t sure, but after seeing her in action I was pretty sure something was going on. He thanked me and assured me he would look into it.

A couple weeks later I was at work and I noticed Kurt was standing near the door watching closely. It just so happens Stephanie was coming in for her shift right about that time. The second she walked through the door he called her over to his office. Apparently waiting in his office was a regional manager from corporate.

He looked at the list I gave him and looked up transactions from the night before. He found one at the exact time I wrote but it only had about half of the items I listed, but every item that was on the receipt was on the list I gave him. This prompted him to watch her for a few weeks and in that time frame they found her to be taking “her customers” around shopping, personally taking them up to the register and scanning every other item and putting the expensive stuff into the cart without ringing it up.

In that time span she had given away over $1500 in merchandise and he looked back at the logs we keep for broken merchandise that is written off and found an excessive amount of aquarium supplies and decorations that were signed off by her. (It was something like 1000% more written off broken merchandise than was found at the same time last quarter). All in all she was charged with stealing/defrauding the store in over $3,500 in merchandise, and it just so happened that Kurt had already arranged for police to meet them after firing her to escort her out.

I don’t know if she went to jail, but I did watch her get walked out by police with about 20 employees staring, I wish I could have said something, but I had to settle for her making eye contact with me as she walked out, to which I gave her a quick wink.

