He Was Fired And Replaced By The Owner’s Son, So He Dreamed That The Company Would Fail And Go Bankrupt, And That Is Exactly What Happened

Whenever someone gets fired, they always have a fantasy that the company will fall apart without them and it will go out of business. In reality, that almost never happens.

When the worker in this story got fired and replaced by the owner’s son, he had the same fantasy as everyone else, but in his case, it actually came true.

Within six months of getting fired, the company had lost tons of money and had to get sold to a large corporation, leaving this guy very happy.

Living a fantasy, company going bankrupt after unjust firing. Four years ago, after 8 amazing flawless years, I was unjustly fired FIVE DAYS before Christmas.

Nepotism can be a big problem at many companies.

The boss’s ridiculous nepo-baby son had taken over that year. EVERYONE in the company used to joke openly about quitting the day “Mike” took over because he: 1) is a nightmare and 2) would likely tank the company.

Sometimes you do what you have to do.

But then Covid happened and jobs in my industry became rarer, so we all just had to deal with him. He made some cuts initially, which were sad but understandable.

Getting fired for no reason is awful.

Then, completely out of the blue, I was let go along with the other most senior person on our team. I was devastated.

At least you can understand it when it is your own fault.

It’s one thing to be fired when you mess up, but another thing to be fired just because you were already wise to the boss’s son’s crusty fifty something year old, skaterboi brand wearing, neposwaggering, beanie-to-high-on-the-head wearing, entitled attitude having poisonous presence. Cue some hard months and fast forward to the everything happens for a reason stage.

It usually works out well in the end.

I am doing wonderful at a new company that appreciates me (not that I will ever let my guard down again). Now, the fun part.

It is a nice thought.

We all have that fantasy that once WE leave or get fired, the place will fall apart. It never actually happens of course, these places just keep chugging along burning through staff.

His dream is becoming a reality.

BUT ITS HAPPENING TO ME. I heard through the grapevine, the company, a multigenerational family legacy, is completely broke and selling what’s left to a mega-corp. It took less than 6 years, and he’s destroyed the company, starting with my firing.

Hey, it is still a victory.

Sure he’s selling so it’s kind of failing upward, but he won’t be an unrestrained nepobaby anymore, he will have a boss and HR to answer to, and I’m here for that. So, dare to dream folks. Hopefully you all get to live this fantasy one day, because it feels great.

It is always satisfying when something bad happens to someone who deserves it.

