Homeowner Was Targeted By His HOA Over A Harmless Tree Swing, So His Front Yard Became An Inflatable Christmas Wonderland

Neighborhood rules were meant to keep the peace, not spark personal vendettas.

When an HOA targeted a homeowner over a year-old tree swing, he decided to follow the bylaws closely — and creatively.

Revenge on my HOA/nosy neighbor A few days ago, I received a call from my HOA telling me that a neighbor had complained about a tree swing I’ve put up in front of my house.

The homeowner suspects it has less to do with the actual swing.

Thing is, this swing has been up for about a year now, but I suspect the board is now targeting me because they didn’t like how I spoke to them in the last meeting. I’ve read the bylaws and covenants and intend on fighting this the proper way.

But in the meantime, petty revenge will have to do. I’ve already taken down my Christmas decorations, as we’re well past Christmas, but I’ve now taken them back out and set them up out front.

This time, the homeowner went all out.

I’ve set up a 10-foot-tall inflatable reindeer. I’ve set up a 6-foot-tall inflatable snowman family. I moved my children’s outside toys (bicycles, etc.) to the front yard (no mention of toys in the bylaws).

And they’re not done yet.

I’ve also explained the story to a few friends and family and am in the process of acquiring and setting up more inflatable Christmas decorations. Have I mentioned that this is all going down during 2020? My tree swing is THAT important.

This HOA really needs to get their priorities in order.

