Husband Can’t Leave His Construction Job Early, And Now His Pregnant Wife Is Mad For Not Bringing Her Shoes

AITA for not leaving work to bring my pregnant wife a change of shoes? My (30M) wife Charlotte (38F) is a very senior corporate lawyer and works in the city. She’s mostly been working from home due to events but recently they’ve started to return to the office. Charlotte is five months pregnant. Charlotte wears heels pretty much everywhere that isn’t home or the gym. I always suggest she take a spare pair of flats but she always refuses. She says its “a matter of pride”.

She’s gotten to a point in the pregnancy where her feet are starting to swell, so its becoming increasingly uncomfortable wearing her shoes. However she has still refused to take flats with her. I work in construction, and my current site is about an hour away from Charlotte’s office. I got a call from her yesterday. She said that her feet were in agony, and she didn’t think she would be able to walk to the train station and go on the train home in her heels. She wanted me to find a shoe shop and buy a cheap pair of trainers or flip flops, or alternatively bring my trainers (I normally wear trainers to work and then change into my work boots) so she could wear them home.

The problem was that my shift didn’t end for another couple of hours after she finished work. I asked my boss if I could leave to help my wife, but he refused as there is a lot of work to do. I asked Charlotte if she’d be willing to wait at the office for me, but she said she didn’t want to. When I got home I found Charlotte curled up sobbing. She said she forced herself to get home in heels and that her feet were in pain. She’s upset with me because she thinks I should have insisted on leaving so I could help her.

Seeing how upset she was I tried to hug her, but she wanted me to go away. I genuinely feel awful about her being in so much pain. I’m almost in tears about it myself. But there wasn’t much I could have done. I couldn’t exactly tell my boss I was leaving whether he liked it or not. I offered her to wait for me to finish, but she refused. AITA?

A pregnant woman calls OP’s wife “a spoilt and unreasonable brat.”

Another person has trouble believing this could really happen.

Another pregnant woman calls OP’s wife “ridiculous.”

Maybe she could’ve solved the problem another way.

