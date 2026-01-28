Husband Got Fed Up With His Wife Leaving Clutter In Her Sink, So He Put All His Shaving Stuff In His Sink To Keep Her From Using It

Some petty arguments between husband and wife add fun to the relationship.

This man has been repeatedly asking his wife to keep her sink clutter-free, but she always leaves her makeup in there and uses his sink instead. His petty revenge made her furious.

Read the full story below.

AITA for being petty and not letting my wife use my bathroom sink? So my wife and I have a Jack and Jill sink. Ever since we moved into our new house (a year ago), she has filled up her sink with makeup. She says it’s “easier to leave it” in there for next time, versus putting it away and taking it out each time. I offered to buy her a vanity, and she said, “No thanks.” I’ve asked her nicely if she can put it away, and she does, but then she does it again, and then she uses my sink to brush her teeth and wash her face, etc. We also have four feet of counter space in between our sinks, so she could easily organize it and leave it there.

This man had an idea to teach his wife a lesson.

Well, recently, I got fed up and put all my shaving stuff, like my clippers, deodorant, etc., in my sink. I told her, “I guess neither of us is using the sinks.” It’s been a week, and we’ve been washing our hands in the shower or kitchen, but she seems furious over me doing that. AITA?

What’s the point of having two sinks if neither of them is usable?

Sinks are for washing, not storage.

