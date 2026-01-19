IT Employee Was Trying To Install Email Software On All The Office Computers, But They Always Failed Because Of Limited Disk Space

Enough computer disk space is essential to store the necessary files.

“I need all the space” Back in the last century, my workplace was a 24/7 operation with a mix of HP-UX workstations and Windows PCs. The PCs were basically used for Word. And literally, everything else was done on the HP boxes. Then came Outlook. Everyone was getting their own email, and I had the job of installing it on all the PCs.

First PC, install failed. Second PC, also failed due to insufficient disk space. Third, fourth, fifth, and sixth did the same. Those PCs had 100 MB disks. They should have had lots of space for Outlook. Why didn’t they?

A quick check revealed dozens of ZIP files with names like Fenway68 or Wrigley72, in that style. There was also a baseball program installed on each and every PC. The end result was that all the machines had less than 10 MB of free space. I knew who the baseball nut in the office was. But when I went to the manager, I only said, “Someone installed unauthorized software.”

I then asked if I had his permission to delete it so I could install Outlook. He didn’t ask what the software was, but he did ask who did it. I replied that there was no way to know. When I deleted those files, I left a note for the baseballer to never again do what he did. And he didn’t.

Turns out, Outlook wasn’t the problem.

Fenway and Wrigley were.

