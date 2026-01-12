IT Professional Set Up A Laptop For His Friend For Free, But She Later Accused Him Of Breaking The Webcam

Some people are so stuck in their own world that they can’t see outside of it.

So, how would you respond if you set up a brand-new laptop for someone at no cost, but later got an angry call insisting you broke something obvious?

Would you lose your patience and blow up? Or would you patiently walk them through the problem?

In the following story, one IT guy finds himself in this predicament and chooses to help his friend.

Here’s how it went down.

I can’t get the PC you prepared for me for free to work! I carpooled with my good friend for years, who is an IT guy. I remain friends to this day, and he tells me lots of his tales of tech support and how infuriating it can be, and how he sometimes hates people in general. Recently, a common acquaintance was shopping around for a new laptop, and I told her to ask my IT friend who she also knew, as he’s great at indicating the kind of machine they need and that usually saves them money. Our common acquaintance went a step further and asked him to buy it for her, install Windows and Office, and set it up for her.

The acquaintance still found things to complain about.

After having done that for free, it should be said, he got an angry phone call from her saying that the webcam wasn’t working, that she had specifically told him to check it, and all sorts of complaints about his work. I can only imagine he sighed, or took a deep breath and counted to ten, because he didn’t tell her to go **** herself or hang up, but diagnosed the problem. She said the screen was black, but she could hear the sound. He said, “Remove the webcam cover.” And I understand perfectly well why sometimes he hates people.

