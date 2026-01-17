An Admin Claimed Her Laptop Was Frozen, But A Tech Employee Found It Literally Encased In Ice After She Left It In Her Car Overnight

Some things you have to see to believe.

So, what would you do if someone called tech support, insisting their computer was frozen, and refused to believe a reboot might help? Would you try to explain it to them again? Or would you go see the problem for yourself?

In the following story, one tech support employee finds himself in this situation and decides to go look at it in person. Here’s what he found.

Let It Go, Let It Gooo…? I worked as tech support for a call center with a cell phone company contract. One cold winter, I had an admin call to say, “My computer is frozen.” She had issues with this laptop all the time. I told her to try to reboot it.

He didn’t think it was possible.

“Uh. I don’t think that will help.” “Oh, well, unplug it and take out the battery.” “No, you don’t understand…it’s frozen.” I thought, no. No, no, no way.

Then, he saw the computer.

I went to her office. It was indeed frozen and encased in a thin sheet of ice. “How?” I asked. “Well, I was going to work last night but changed my mind and-“ “You left it in your car in -2 degree (F) weather?” “Yeah, sorry…”

It worked, but not without issues.

I sighed, wrapped the poor thing up in a towel, and put it behind me in my office chair to slowly warm it up. It was only SIX MONTHS OLD. They would not replace it. And admins never got the knack of “save it to the server, not your desktop.” Luckily, it worked for another year. It did have some weird issues, though. These people were…interesting. Just like the government I had worked for previously. I don’t get how people are promoted into positions of power with the brain capacity of a walnut. 😂

Wow! Let that be a lesson to everyone!

Let’s check out if the fine folks over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

This IT supervisor sent out reminder letters.

Great question.

Hopefully, they were able to save them.

Here’s some advice.

That was an honest mistake. But the good news is that she probably won’t do that again.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.